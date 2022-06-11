Dell Curry Was Trending During Game 4 - Here's Why

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 2: Assistant Coach Ron Adams of the Golden State Warriors talks to former NBA player, Dell Curry before Game One of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 2, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images) Noah Graham/Getty Images

Steph Curry ended up stealing all the headlines for Game 4 of the NBA Finals, but make no mistake, his father received a lot of attention as well.

During the fourth quarter of Game 4, ABC's camera crew caught Dell Curry in the crowd with a woman next to him. Many people assumed this is who he's currently seeing.

After all, Dell and Sonya have already filed a divorce. In fact, they recently made allegations of infidelity in their divorce decision.

Even though Dell Curry hasn't opened up about his dating life of late, that didn't stop fans from jumping to conclusions on Friday night.

As for Steph Curry, he revealed in an interview with The Ringer that he now has to share his special moments with his parents separately,

“I had to make sure I was in that moment with both of them separately and this wasn’t just this whole kind of thing,” Curry said after breaking a 3-point record in an interview with The Ringer. “That is how I choose to approach that. Because it is challenging."

If the Warriors can win two out of their next three games, the Curry family will have something special to celebrate this month.