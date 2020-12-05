An NBA All-Star shooting guard reportedly chased an intruder out of his home last month.

According to TMZ Sports, San Antonio Spurs All-Star shooting guard DeMar DeRozan reportedly chased an intruder out of his Los Angeles-area home.

DeRozan’s home was reportedly intruded on by a man seeking to find the home of Kylie Jenner.

TMZ Sports had more details:

Scary moment for NBA star DeMar DeRozan … who chased an intruder out of his L.A.-area home after a terrifying encounter with his kids, TMZ Sports has learned. Our sources tell us … the man broke into DeRozan’s home on Nov. 19 and made his way upstairs into a play area where at least one of DeMar’s kids was hanging out.

DeRozan, 31, is a California native.

TMZ Sports has added that the man was arrested and given a restraining order.

According to our sources, the suspect told cops DeRozan’s home was not his intended target — he was trying to get to Kylie Jenner’s home but made a mistake. As we previously reported, the man was eventually arrested and has been charged with 1 count of felony burglary. He’s also been hit with a restraining order — prohibiting him from getting anywhere close to DeMar’s home and Kylie’s home.

DeRozan is heading into the final year of his contract with the San Antonio Spurs.

Thankfully everyone is OK.