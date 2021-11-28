DeMarcus Cousins Is Reportedly Signing With NBA Team

Free agent big man DeMarcus Cousins is reportedly joining the defending NBA champs.

On Sunday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that the 31-year-old center plans to sign a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Boogie last played for the Los Angeles Clippers in 2020. He only appeared in 16 games and averaged about eight points and five rebounds in 13 minutes of play.

Unfortunately injuries have stripped Cousins out of what looked to be a Hall-of-Fame career. For a five-year stretch, DeMarcus Cousins was among the best big men in the league. If not, the best.

The 6-foot-10, 270-pounder was drafted No. 5 overall by the Kings and immediately asserted himself as a high-level all-around big.

At his peak, DeMarcus Cousins was a tremendously skilled bully that could bang in the post, shoot, pass, clean the glass, and be a strong defensive presence in the paint. The four-time All-Star could even bring the ball up the floor and lead the break.

Now, injuries have sapped Cousins of some of the physical traits that made him so dominant. But the skill is still there and he can contribute offensively in spurts.

Boogie could be a nice depth signing for the Bucks, who are still without Brook Lopez in the lineup.