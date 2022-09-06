DeMarcus Lawrence Excited About Underdogs: NFL World Reacts

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 15: Demarcus Lawrence #90 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on September 15, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence likes that his team is being overlooked to start the season.

Dallas opens as 1.5-point dogs to the visiting Buccaneers. To which the two-time Pro Bowler replied, “Is that right?… then let the dogs eat.”

The NFL world reacted to Lawrence's comments on Tuesday.

"Here comes his favorite saying I can hear it already its 'the hot noise,'" a Dallas fan laughed.

"LFG Tank!" another tweeted.

"I… Love… This! #LetTheDogsEat."

The dogs get their chance in the primetime slot with the new "Sunday Night Football" crew on the call.