DeMarcus Lawrence Excited About Underdogs: NFL World Reacts
Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence likes that his team is being overlooked to start the season.
Dallas opens as 1.5-point dogs to the visiting Buccaneers. To which the two-time Pro Bowler replied, “Is that right?… then let the dogs eat.”
The NFL world reacted to Lawrence's comments on Tuesday.
"Here comes his favorite saying I can hear it already its 'the hot noise,'" a Dallas fan laughed.
"LFG Tank!" another tweeted.
"I… Love… This! #LetTheDogsEat."
The dogs get their chance in the primetime slot with the new "Sunday Night Football" crew on the call.