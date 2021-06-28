5-Time Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Announces Retirement

One of the NFL’s best wide receivers of the 2010s has officially announced his retirement.

Demaryius Thomas, a five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver for the Denver Broncos, announced on Monday morning that he’s retiring from the league.

The 33-year-old wide receiver last played in the NFL in 2019, when he suited up for the New York Jets. Thomas began his career with the Broncos, going to Denver in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Georgia Tech. He played for the Broncos from 2010-18, making five Pro Bowls and winning Super Bowl 50.

Thomas was traded from Denver to Houston during the 2018 season. He suffered an Achilles injury at the end of the 2018 season with the Texans. Thomas then spent 2019 with the Patriots and the Jets.

The former Broncos star has decided to retire as a member of the Denver franchise.

“I’m Demaryius Thomas, and I’ve finally come to a decision to hang it up. I’m going to retire, and I’m going to retire a Denver Bronco,” he announced on Monday.

Thomas goes down as one of the best wide receivers in Broncos history.

The five-time Pro Bowler finishes his career with 724 catches, 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns.