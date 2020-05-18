The Spun

Dennis Rodman Had Odd 2 Requests During His ‘Last Dance’ Interview

Dennis Rodman and Michael Jordan on the Bulls26 May 1997: Forward Dennis Rodman of the Chicago Bulls argues with an official during a playoff game against the Miami Heat at the Miami Arean in Miami, Florida. The Heat won the game 87-80. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lyons /Allsport

Former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman was a big part of ESPN’s The Last Dance documentary. One of the episode’s primary focuses was Rodman and the eccentric forward told countless stories throughout the 10-part series.

This almost didn’t happen, though. According to director Jason Hehir, Rodman initially told The Last Dance‘s director that he was only going to give him 10 minutes.

Rodman ended up sitting for three hours. That’s evident in the documentary, as Rodman constantly popped up, telling his version of what happened.

“He’s like, ‘Ten hours (for this documentary), huh?’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ He’s like, ‘Alright, I’ll give you 10 minutes,’” Hehir recalled on ESPN’s Jalen & Jacoby. “Every page of questions I have (for him to answer) is an hour. I have 11 pages for this guy and he’s saying 10 minutes.

“So he sits down. I’m just kind of shooting the s–t with him, and he says, ‘I need a tuna sub from Subway and some chamomile tea.’ It was like (Dave) Chappelle sending the guys for a sugar cookie in Queens. Unless you pass this test, you cannot do this interview. So we got him the tuna sub, we got him the chamomile tea, and he sat down for three hours. But that is a difficult guy to interview.”

A tuna sub from Subway and some chamomile tea seems like a good tradeoff for the stories that Rodman told on The Last Dance.

ESPN’s The Last Dance aired its final two episodes on Sunday evening.

The documentary will be available in full on Netflix this summer.

