Dennis Rodman’s Old Comment On LeBron James Is Going Viral

A year-old clip of Dennis Rodman talking about guarding LeBron James is going viral on social media thanks to The Last Dance.

ESPN’s 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls season will air again this evening. We’re four episodes into it.

Parts 3 and 4 focused a lot on Dennis Rodman. The enigmatic former Bulls star is one of the best defensive players ever.

Rodman was asked in a 2019 interview with Overtime how he would guard LeBron. He didn’t hold back.

“LeBron is so easy to play,” Rodman said. “He is so f——- easy to play. He don’t have any moves, he ain’t got no moves.”

“His game is too simple, he’s just big… 6’8, 6’9. That’s the only thing he got. Pretty much,” Rodman said.

LeBron has career averages of 27.1 points, 7.4 assists and 7.4 rebounds a game. Simple or it, it works pretty well.