Dennis Rodman’s Son Reacts To The Carmen Electra Story

Dennis Rodman’s son, DJ Rodman, has been watching The Last Dance like the rest of us. Unlike the rest of us, he’s already pretty familiar with everything his father did during his time in the NBA.

Well, almost everything. There was one story told on Sunday night’s Episode 4 that was even news to Rodman’s son.

During the 1997-98 season, Rodman decided to take a “vacation” from the NBA. He went to Las Vegas for a couple of days with Carmen Electra.

The Bulls told Rodman he could be away for 48 hours, but he ended up staying longer. So, Michael Jordan showed up at his hotel room and brought him back to practice. Electra revealed on The Last Dance that she was hiding beneath the covers when Jordan came into the room.

“Only thing I didn’t know was that vacation…I didn’t know you could do that…I didn’t know you could go up to your coach be like ‘I need a vacation’” DJ Rodman said today.

Going to Las Vegas with Carmen Electra for a couple of days, only for Michael Jordan to show up inside your hotel room, probably isn’t a story you think your son needs to know about.

Thankfully for everyone, it was covered on The Last Dance.

New episodes of the 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan and the Bulls will be out on Sunday night.