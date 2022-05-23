Denny Hamlin Irate After All-Star Race: NASCAR World Reacts

LOUDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE - JULY 18: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Office Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 18, 2021 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Denny Hamlin was very upset at the conclusion of NASCAR's All-Star race over the weekend after finishing second to Ryan Blaney.

But should Blaney have been disqualified?

In a postrace interview, the 23XI driver hammered NASCAR for not following its own rules.

This isn’t a Denny Hamlin judgement call. I’m just saying, ‘Whatever the rule is, let’s be consistent and play by the rules.’ It’s unfortunate because he made a mistake. He should have won the race [the first time]. He was a 100 yards from winning the race. But many cars have not won races because of a green-white-checkered or a mistake on a restart at the end. Those things happen.

I nearly crashed [Blaney] … if I send him into traffic and he has no window net, then what? Then they have a lawsuit on their hands. That’s the rule. I dunno what we’re talking about here. That’s not a judgement call. You got to play by the [expletive] rules.

The NASCAR world reacted Denny's comments across social media.

"Name another organization like NASCAR changes the rules as it goes along?" tweeted one user.

"Denny Hamlin expects NASCAR to be consistent," said another fan. "That's adorable."

"Sorry Denny I disagree!" replied another. "Ryan was the winner & NASCAR should’ve let him come down pit road to fix the window net without losing his spot after throwing that BS caution."

"People are going to listen to this, hear nothing that he said, and get irrationally angry because they don’t like Denny. He’s 100% right though."

Hamlin followed up with a tweet of his own. Saying, "Never should have been a yellow in the first place. They put Blaney in the situation he was in. To make up for it they let him break a rule. 2 wrongs don’t make a right. Blaney W, NASCAR L."

An All-Star race to remember.