Denver Broncos Get Encouraging News On Jerry Jeudy

The Denver Broncos have been without rising-star receiver Jerry Jeudy for the last four games, but it appears his status could be changing in the very near future.

On Saturday, the team designated Jeudy to be activated from the IR. As a result, the Broncos now have 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster.

Jeudy is not eligible to play in tomorrow’s contest against the Las Vegas Raiders, but this designation indicates a return for the second-year wide receiver sometime in the next few weeks.

Jeudy suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Broncos’ season-opening win over the New York Giants. Originally the injury was expected to sideline him for up to eight weeks, but follow-up reports later indicated that recovery time would be somewhere between four to six weeks.

On this current trajectory, it appears the 22-year-old wideout should return right around six weeks out from his Week 1 injury.

After he was selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 draft, Jeudy finished his rookie season as the Broncos’ leading receiver with 856 yards and three touchdowns. Before his injury midway through the third quarter in Week 1, the former Alabama standout logged a team-high 72 yards on six receptions.

In Jeudy’s absence, wideouts Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick have stepped up with more than 300 yards apiece.

Looking to stop a two-game skid after starting the year at 3-0, the Broncos will take on the Raiders in Mile High Stadium tomorrow afternoon.