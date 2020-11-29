Denver Broncos Release Statement On QB Situation

Saying the Denver Broncos are in a sticky quarterback situation this weekend would be an understatement.

The whole debacle started when reserve quarterback Jeff Driskel tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Since then, the situation has only worsened.

Starter Drew Lock and backups Blake Bortles and Brett Rypien were all added to the COVID-19 list on Saturday after being exposed to Driskel without masks earlier in the week. The entire QB depth chart has been labeled as high-risk, close contacts and will be ineligible against the Saints on Sunday.

The Broncos released an official statement on Twitter following the tough news on Saturday:

“The three quarterbacks, who are not experiencing any symptoms, immediately left the practice field and departed UCHealth Training Center. All three have consistently tested negative for COVID-19 via both daily PCR testing and additional POC testing administered as a precaution…With NFL/NFLPA protocols mandating a five-day quarantine period for high-risk close contacts, we were informed that Lock, Rypien and Bortles will be ineligible to participate in Sunday’s game against New Orleans.”

Statement from the Broncos: pic.twitter.com/HDgIV3l1y8 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 29, 2020

With all four QBs out for at least five days, the Broncos will be forced to dig deep into their bag this weekend.

Earlier this evening, Denver announced that rookie wide receiver Kendall Hinton would get the quarterback start in Sunday’s game. Hinton did play a few years of backup QB at Wake Forest, but the 2020 draft pick has yet to record a single stat in the NFL.

It’s too bad the three quarterbacks will be held out after multiple negative tests and a lack of symptoms, but it’s better to be safe than sorry with how quickly the virus has been spreading across the league this week.

The Broncos echoed this statement in the closing paragraph of their statement:

“We will continue to work closely with the NFL whenever there is a positive COVID-19 case, including sharing all available information in a thorough and timely manner to ensure the safety of our team.”

The severely undermanned Broncos will take on a solid 8-2 Saints team tomorrow at 4:05 p.m. E.T.