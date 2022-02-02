Denver Broncos Have Reportedly Hired A New Offensive Coordinator

It appears the Denver Broncos have pillaged yet another offensive coach from Green Bay.

On Wednesday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Broncos have found their new OC in Packers tight ends coach Justin Outten.

Broncos hired former Packers’ TE coach Justin Outten as their offensive coordinator, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 2, 2022

Outten served on the Packers‘ coaching staff for each of the last three seasons, alongside then offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett, of course, secured the Broncos head coaching gig last week.

Hackett’s bloodlines circle back to the West Coast system, as his father Paul worked under legendary 49ers head coach Bill Walsh in the early 80’s.

Whenever Matt LaFleur gets asked about any of his tight ends, he mentions the fantastic job Justin Outten is doing as their position coach. So I asked @RobTonJr about him: pic.twitter.com/6s5YifptLS — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) January 14, 2021

Outten wasn’t necessarily Hackett’s first choice for offensive coordinator. Hackett tried to coerce Packers offensive line coach Adam Stenavich, as well as, WR’s coach Jason Vrabel to join his Broncos’ staff. But both are expected to receive promotions to stay in Green Bay.

All that said, Outten due to his title with the Pack, has a grasp of the blocking schemes that Hackett would like to employ with the Broncos. With Hackett handling the play-calling duties.

The 38-year-old coach replaces Pat Shurmur as the offensive coordinator in Denver, who held that role the previous two years.