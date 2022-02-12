The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Denver Broncos Reportedly Hiring Former College Football Head Coach

Denver Broncos helmet on the field.BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 23: The helmet and gloves of Will Parks #34 of the Denver Broncos (not pictured) rests on the field before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Broncos next hire is reportedly coming from the college ranks.

With Nathaniel Hackett in place, and the coordinator spots filled; Denver is looking to Morgan State head coach Tyrone Wheatley to fill an offensive assistant role.

Per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, “The Denver Broncos are expected to hire … Tyrone Wheatley, a former Michigan and NFL running back, to coach running backs.”

The 50-year-old Wheatley has served in the NFL previously in the same role.

He was a RBs coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills. It’s with the Jags that he and Hackett first crossed paths, where Hackett was an offensive coordinator.

Wheatley had a solid 10-year career in the National Football League, split between the New York Giants and Oakland Raiders.

At 6-feet, 235-pounds Wheatley was a bruiser of a runner. A first-round pick out of Michigan, Wheatley had a 1,000-yard season back in 2000; the only season that saw him start the bulk of his team’s games.

Now he’s expected to return to his old AFC West rival, the Denver Broncos. As he and the rest of Hackett’s staff look to turn things around in Mile High.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.