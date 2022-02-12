Denver Broncos Reportedly Hiring Former College Football Head Coach

The Broncos next hire is reportedly coming from the college ranks.

With Nathaniel Hackett in place, and the coordinator spots filled; Denver is looking to Morgan State head coach Tyrone Wheatley to fill an offensive assistant role.

Per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, “The Denver Broncos are expected to hire … Tyrone Wheatley, a former Michigan and NFL running back, to coach running backs.”

Source: Morgan State coach Tyrone Wheatley is expected to join the Denver Broncos as running backs coach. The ex-Michigan and NFL running back has coached RBs for the Bills and Jaguars. He's 5-18 in two seasons at Morgan State. @mzenitz and @AaronWilson_NFL first reported. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) February 12, 2022

The 50-year-old Wheatley has served in the NFL previously in the same role.

He was a RBs coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills. It’s with the Jags that he and Hackett first crossed paths, where Hackett was an offensive coordinator.

Wheatley had a solid 10-year career in the National Football League, split between the New York Giants and Oakland Raiders.

Tyrone Wheatley was sensational soph for 9-0-3 Michigan in 1992. (Ties vs. ND, Illini, Ohio State). Rushed for 1357 yards, 13 TDs, 7.3 y/c. Also 3 TDs off 13 catches.

1st rd pick of NYG (No 17) but didn't bust out til 1999-2000 w/OAK with 1,982 rush yds, 21 combined TDs. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) February 12, 2022

At 6-feet, 235-pounds Wheatley was a bruiser of a runner. A first-round pick out of Michigan, Wheatley had a 1,000-yard season back in 2000; the only season that saw him start the bulk of his team’s games.

Now he’s expected to return to his old AFC West rival, the Denver Broncos. As he and the rest of Hackett’s staff look to turn things around in Mile High.