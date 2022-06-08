Denver Broncos Sold For $4.65 Billion: Fans React

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 17: A general view of the Denver Broncos new entrance tunnel before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 17, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Officially, official. As of Wednesday, the Denver Broncos will soon be under new ownership.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, "The Walton-Penner family has agreed to purchase the Denver Broncos for $4.65 billion."

Rob Walton, of course, is the heir to the Walmart fortune with a reported net worth of $58 billion.

Fans reacted to the Broncos sale on social media.

"Welcome to Walmart. Let's ride."

"Broncos fans gonna pay $19 for a Great Value IPA at Mile High," joked one user.

"I don’t know if it’s fair to think the Walton’s will operate similar to KSE, but if they do I think this will be a good thing," said one Denver fan. "Hire the right people, keep your hands off, go win championships."

"So Walmart can’t pay their employees enough to not need food stamps, but no problems spending billions to buy a football team, PATHETIC!!!"

"That’s more than double what the Panthers sold for in 2018," noted former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum.

"Anyone who thinks the NFL deserves a dime of taxpayer money for a football stadium is a damn donkey," another replied.

"My offer of $3.75 and a kiss on the lips was unfortunately outbid.." commented another.

"It would take you at least 200 years with no breaks to count from 1 to 4.65 billion."

With Walton's purchase of the Broncos, many NFL owners are reportedly getting what they wanted, as its someone with experience running a legacy company.