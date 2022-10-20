Denzel Mims Is Trending After Elijah Moore News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 29: Denzel Mims #11 of the New York Jets runs for a first down against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on November 29, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

In a surprising turn of events, New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore has suddenly asked for a trade after expressing his displeasure with the amount of targets he's received earlier this week. So why is fellow Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims now trending?

Well, the speculation is that with Moore being excused from practice today and requesting a trade shortly after, he'll be inactive for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. If that happens, there's a strong likelihood that Mims will be active.

Mims has been a healthy scratch in each of the last six games. During the offseason, Mims also asked for a trade but has been denied. Now he's in line to not only start, but potentially get a big role in the offense on Sunday.

As a result, many NFL fans have started pointing out that Mims is about to make his debut this season. Some are praising Mims for not making a big deal publicly of his ongoing request, while others are downright hilarious:

Denzel Mims was a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft who had some strong moments as a rookie. He had 23 receptions for 357 yards but at one point had six straight games with at least 40 receiving yards.

However, a combination of injuries, struggles in the system and a battle with COVID limited him to just eight receptions all of last season.

Sunday could be his moment in the sun though. Unless things get resolved between Elijah Moore and the Jets soon, Mims will get his chance against the Denver Broncos this weekend.

The game will be played at 4:25 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.