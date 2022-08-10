Denzel Ward Story Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

BEREA, OH - JUNE 09: Cornerback Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during an OTA at the Cleveland Browns training facility on June 9, 2021 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase made headlines with a comment about Cleveland Browns corner Denzel Ward.

When asked about the best corners he faced last season, Chase named Ward - but not in a good light. He seemed to suggest he's moreseo looking forward to facing Ward because he and the rest of the Cleveland secondary "talk crazy."

"It's game-time when we see them. It's just on sight, that's it," Chase said. "Not just because Cleveland talk the most sh--. Denzel Ward did his thing. Same for Greg Newsome. I don't think he elite (Newsome), but they just talk crazy."

Well, Ward saw his comments and decided to fire back in an Instagram story that went viral on social media.

Fans couldn't get enough of the content.

"We love DB receiver beef," one fan said.

"The Bengals and their fan base need to take a massive chill pill bro like they are gonna be their own demise," another fan said.

Others think they were giving Ward a compliment.

"They literally just put Denzel Ward as the first DB on their Mt. Rushmore…for those that don’t know- that’s the ultimate compliment you can give…what am I missing?" a fan said.

What do you think of Chase's comments?