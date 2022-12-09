Derek Carr Explains Brutal Interception At End Of First Half

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 24: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders looks to pass against the Denver Broncos during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 24, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had one of the worst second halves of any quarterback in recent memory last night, passing for just 11 yards and opening the door for a miracle Rams comeback. But the writing might have been on the wall for a rough half when Carr threw an interception before halftime.

With 56 seconds remaining in the first half, the Raiders had the ball in the redzone. Carr tried to find Mack Hollins in the endzone on a pitch but was picked off by Rams defender Ernest Jones instead, ending any hopes of a scoring drive before the half.

Speaking to the media after the game, Carr admitted that he wasn't sure what happened on the play, but thought he might have gotten tripped up.

"I don’t know if I got tripped," Carr said, via ProFootballTalk. "I don’t know what happened. Something happened, but I was throwing it to Mack in the back of the end zone. The safety took Foster [Moreau] and I was going to throw it to Mack and something happened as I was throwing it. So, something happened but Mack was open. I was trying to give him a ball for a touchdown, and that’s the hard part, because that’s points, that’s the difference in the score. It’s tough, it was that close to having a touchdown and, you know, everyone’s feeling better about today."

Derek Carr finished the game a mere 11 of 20 for 137 yards and two interceptions. His 36.9 passer rating was the lowest of his career.

At 5-8 on the season, the Raiders' playoff hopes are pretty much gone. These final few weeks of the season will basically be used for evaluation.

The bigger issue will be whether or not this game affects Carr's future with the team. The Raiders can save about $100 million in cap space over the next three years if they part ways with him after this season.

Have we seen the last of Derek Carr in a Raiders uniform in a primetime game?