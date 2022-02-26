Derek Carr Gives First Impression Of Josh McDaniels

Earlier this week, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr spoke publicly for the first time since head coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler were brought on board.

The franchise’s veteran signal caller made it very clear how he feels about the new leadership within the organization.

“They’ve been super awesome. They’ve been great,” Carr said, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I’m just looking forward to getting to know them. We’re doing the whole business relationship thing, but hopefully, we can get our families together and start getting to know each other and start building that unity that we had last year.”

The Raiders hired McDaniels as the team’s new head coach in late January. The longtime Patriots offensive coordinator filled a void left by former HC Jon Gruden, who was fired midway through the 2021 season.

“Derek has impressed me for a long, long time,” McDaniels said after his hiring. “It’ll be a really fun experience for me to have the opportunity to continue to build this thing with him as our leader.

Just one day prior to this head coaching decision, the Las Vegas front office welcomed Ziegler as the team’s new GM. Ziegler worked alongside McDaniels as an executive in New England for nine seasons, starting as assistant director of pro scouting in 2013 and working his way up to director of player personnel in 2021.

Carr is entering the final season of his current contract with the Raiders. Through 17 games in his eighth NFL season, he logged a career-high 4,804 yards, 23 touchdowns and led his team to a 10-7 record before falling in this year’s Wild Card round.