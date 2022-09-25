Derek Carr Has Brutally Honest Admission Following Sunday's Loss

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 16: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders throws a pass during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 0-3 today with a 24-22 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Las Vegas never got the lead once in that game, falling into a 14-point deficit at halftime. But 14 points might as well have been 40 points for how much the Raiders offense struggled to move the ball at times.

They did come within a chance of tying the game up with 1:44 remaining in the game, but a failed two-point conversation doomed them to their third straight loss of the season.

Speaking to the media after the game, quarterback Derek Carr didn't mince words. He made it clear that the gut-wrenching feeling of losing is going to stick with them after every game unless they get better.

“We have to be better or else we’re going to have this sucky feeling after every game," Carr said.

Derek Carr was alright, completing 59-percent of his passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns and an interception. He was able to lead the team on a big touchdown drive near the end of the game, but it just wasn't enough.

The 2022 season has obviously not gone the way the Raiders wanted to so far. They were barely able to compete with the LA Chargers in Week 1, blew a huge lead to the Cardinals in Week 2, and never led once on Sunday.

Next week's game against the Denver Broncos has now become a must-win if the Raiders want to avoid a total freefall heading into their Monday Night matchup against the Chiefs in Week 5.

Will the Raiders turn it around?