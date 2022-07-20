Derek Carr Has Message For Critics: NFL World Reacts

Despite some major offseason moves ahead of the Raiders' 2022 campaign, critics are still doubting the future success of Derek Carr and the Las Vegas franchise.

Carr welcomes these doubters and is looking forward to proving them wrong this coming season.

“It’s going to be fun,” Carr said, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “No one thinks anything of us and I think that’s what makes it fun is you always have to put the ball down and play the football games... You get frustrated when you see other people’s names on things and this and that. And you’re like, ‘We’re here, too. We feel like we got better, too.; I thought we made the playoffs.”

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these comments from Carr.

"QB is average. If your QB ain’t top 5 players on your team? You ain’t goin nowhere," one fan wrote.

"Raiders will be playing in the AFC Championship this season," another said.

"Why should they. You haven't accomplished anything. Fake motivation. Just ball out bro," another added.

After making the playoffs this past season, the Raiders added superstar wide receiver Davante Adams, Pro-Bowl linebacker Chandler Jones and head coach Josh McDaniels earlier this offseason.

These additions no doubt make the Raiders contenders in an absolutely stacked AFC West division.

Carr signed a three-year, $121.5 million contract extension with Las Vegas back in April.

Where do you think the Raiders will finish at the end of the 2022 season?