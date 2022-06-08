Derek Carr Leaving Money For Teammates: NFL World Reacts

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 02: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates after a touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 2, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders have broke out their wallets this offseason.

After acquiring Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers, the Raiders quickly signed a five-year, $140 million extension that momentarily made him the NFL's highest-paid wide receiver. They then locked down quarterback Derek Carr to a three-year, $121.5 million deal and made sure Maxx Crosby sticks around by giving the edge rusher $94 million over four years.

All three stars signed seismic contracts, but Carr said they tried to make sure the team had enough money remaining to also re-sign wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller.

"All the momentum has been so positive here," Carr said, per The Athletic's Vic Tafur. "Hopefully those things take care of themselves."

Although the trio is now well-compensated, Raiders fans still appreciated them thinking of their teammates.

Neither Carr, Adams, nor Crosby took much of a team-friendly discount. Carr's $40.5 million is the fifth-highest average annual value among all quarterbacks. Tyreek Hill quickly eclipsed Adams as the league's top-paid wideout, and only five edge rushers have a larger total contract than Crosby.

After locking down their new passing duo, the Raiders will have to soon turn their sights to last year's top targets.

Renfrow is entering the final year of a rookie deal that will increase to $2.54 million after hitting performance bonuses. While Waller has two years remaining, the former sixth-round pick has outplayed his current contract.

Even with Adams on board, Carr will want the Raiders to take care of Renfrow and Waller to keep the crew intact for the rest of his new deal.