Derek Carr Makes Feelings On Playing With Davante Adams Very Clear

GREEN BAY, WI - AUGUST 18: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers and Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders chat after the preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 18, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Newfound teammates Derek Carr and Davante Adams have both been very vocal about their excitement for playing with each other ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

During a recent interview, the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback doubled down on his previous words.

Carr and Adams are longtime friends stemming from their collegiate days at Fresno State. Both have had aspirations of teaming back up at the NFL level.

“That’s something that we always talked about,” Carr said, per Anthony Galaviz of the Fresno Bee. “We dreamed of that and then when it became closer to reality, I went all in and he did, too. It’s something that we both just know where we’re at in our careers.”

Adams requested a trade to the Raiders despite a massive contract offer from the Green Bay Packers. The superstar wide receiver wanted to reunite with his old quarterback and move closer to his California roots.

Carr signed a contract extension soon after Adams landed in Vegas.

The quarterback-wide receiver duo were dominant at the collegiate level. Carr said he hopes they're able to recreated some of that success in 2022.

“It doesn’t promise that we can repeat what we’ve done,” Carr said. “It does give us an opportunity to play together again, and it’s exciting. We’re both fired up about it. We’ve both been working really hard to make sure that we’re not just good again; we want to be as good as we can possibly be, but that takes a lot of work, and that takes a lot of routes that he has to run, a lot of balls that I’ve got to throw, and we’ll see where it takes us. But we’re excited to be on this journey together again.”

The last time Carr and Adams suited up as teammates was in 2013.

“I know what he expects from himself and I’m going to hold him to that standard because that’s what a good friend would do," Carr added. "So vice versa, he does the game to me, honestly, everything has been so fun. Just playing football with him again, and hopefully we can turn it into something that people will be happy to watch again.”