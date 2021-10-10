The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Derek Carr News

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on Sunday.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 06: Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders throws the ball during warmups before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 06, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders look like contenders this season.

Las Vegas is 3-1 on the season heading into Sunday afternoon’s game against the Chicago Bears. Carr has been playing at a really high level.

Carr, 30, is playing in the second-to-last year of his contract. He has one more year remaining on his deal at $19.7 million in 2022.

However, ESPN reported on Sunday afternoon that Carr will not negotiate for a new contract during the regular season.

NFL fans believe Carr is a good quarterback, though he might have more to prove when it comes to a big contract.

“Carr is a huge talent, but he needs to stay on the field. It’s his only way of being a QB. He’s a good qb, but he doesn’t deserve the top tier of a franchise,” one fan tweeted.

“People are going to take this out of context. Carr has already said he wants to be a Raider for life. This just means that he wants to focus on playing football during the season and doesn’t want to let business negotiations become a distraction,” another fan added.

“Here he is in year 8 still trying to prove himself and play in a playoff game,” one fan added.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out, that is for sure.

Carr and the Raiders are set to kick off at 4:05 p.m. E.T. The game will air on FOX.

