NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Derek Carr News

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders look like contenders this season.

Las Vegas is 3-1 on the season heading into Sunday afternoon’s game against the Chicago Bears. Carr has been playing at a really high level.

Carr, 30, is playing in the second-to-last year of his contract. He has one more year remaining on his deal at $19.7 million in 2022.

However, ESPN reported on Sunday afternoon that Carr will not negotiate for a new contract during the regular season.

Raiders’ QB Derek Carr won't discuss contract extension with Las Vegas Raiders during the season:https://t.co/xAA69CZ7Fl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2021

NFL fans believe Carr is a good quarterback, though he might have more to prove when it comes to a big contract.

“Carr is a huge talent, but he needs to stay on the field. It’s his only way of being a QB. He’s a good qb, but he doesn’t deserve the top tier of a franchise,” one fan tweeted.

“People are going to take this out of context. Carr has already said he wants to be a Raider for life. This just means that he wants to focus on playing football during the season and doesn’t want to let business negotiations become a distraction,” another fan added.

“Here he is in year 8 still trying to prove himself and play in a playoff game,” one fan added.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out, that is for sure.

Carr and the Raiders are set to kick off at 4:05 p.m. E.T. The game will air on FOX.