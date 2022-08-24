Derek Carr Responds To Tom Brady Rumors: Fans React

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 16: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders throws a pass during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, UFC president Dana White said the Las Vegas Raiders had a deal in place to land Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

On Tuesday afternoon, reporters asked current Raiders quarterback Derek Carr if he's immune to the Tom Brady talk at this point. “By now, I would hope so,” Carr said, laughing. “I mean, it is what it is.”

“It really doesn’t matter,” Carr added. “At the end of the day, anything I say will just be blasted out there so I’m just going to completely remove myself and just keep trying to play football. It’s been nice just answering football questions. And hopefully, no more drama in the city. That’s what I hope.”

It didn't take long before the football world was reacting to Carr's comment.

"This is a perfect thumbnail pic for this story," Mike Golic Jr said, noting Carr's picture.

"He has Davante Adams so I'm not sure life could be any better for a QB. I wouldn't care about Brady either lol," another fan said.

"People doubt him so much and he’s such a good qb… I hope he shuts everyone up this year… Granted he’s not TB12 but damn shits in the past… Derek better throw 40 TDs this year," a third fan said.

Carr and the Raiders will have their hands full in a crowded AFC West this year. Can they make the playoffs?