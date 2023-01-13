Derek Carr's Parting Gift To Raiders Teammates Going Viral

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs onto the field with teammates before the NFL game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

This week Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr announced that he has officially played his final down for the Silver & Black. But he made sure to leave his teammates with a memorable parting gift.

Photos shared on Instagram via al_jewler show that Carr had several custom pendants made for his teammates Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby. Those pendants just so happen to be made of dozens of diamonds.

The pendants spell out both of their jersey numbers - 17 for Adams and 98 for Crosby.

Carr is clearly leaving the team that drafted him in 2014 on good terms, even if the front office doesn't want him anymore.

Derek Carr may not have been the winningest Raiders quarterback of all-time, but his consistency allowed him to shatter records set by the likes of Rich Gannon, Daryle Lamonica and the late-great Ken Stabler.

Of course, Carr doesn't have his new team quite yet. The Raiders have a few weeks before they need to get him off the books, so Carr can't exactly start picking out a new place to live close to his team at the moment.

One has to wonder what the Raiders' plan is after getting rid of a quarterback who started almost every game since 2014.

That's not Carr's problem anymore. Now he gets to break free and potentially find a Super Bowl contender to offer his services to.