Derek Jeter, A-Rod Reuniting Sunday: MLB World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 23: (L-R) Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington on April 23, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

On Wednesday afternoon, New York Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay hinted at some significant news.

He said Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter will be back together for the first time in nine years when they sit down ESPN's broadcast of the Yankees-Red Sox game this weekend.

"It will be their first public appearance together since their last game together in 2013 when Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter sit down in studio for the #kayrod cast this Sunday at 7 pm on ESPN2," Kay said. "Oh, and it’s the @RedSox vs @Yankees on #snb, as well. Tune in."

Naturally, fans were excited about the news.

"Jeter and A Rod will be on the #KayRod Cast this coming Sunday for the first time in NINE years which is wild," one fan said. "2 of the sports best with a ton of knowledge and history and stories. Gonna be a must watch for both diehards and casual baseball fans."

Not everyone is buying the news, though. Sports media insider Andrew Marchand shared a photo of the duo together from five years ago.

Other fans don't really care, they just want to see Jeter and A-Rod back together.

"I am so excited for this y’all got no idea," another fan said.

Will you be watching?