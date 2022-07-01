Derek Jeter Defends MLB Agent Amid Freddie Freeman Controversy

COOPERSTOWN, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Hall of Fame Inductee Derek Jeter speaks during the 2021 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Clark Sports Center on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Mary DeCicco/Getty Images

Derek Jeter is going to bat for MLB agent Casey Close, who's come under scrutiny for the controversy surrounding Freddie Freeman.

This Thursday night, Jeter released a statement defending Close.

Recent reports suggest Close withheld an offer from the Atlanta Braves from Freeman ahead of the 2022 season. Freeman, of course, wound up signing with the Dodgers.

"I have known Casey since I was 18. Over the last 30 years, we have had our share of differences of opinion, but to this day, he remains a trusted advisor and friend. He is a man who values morals, integrity and above all else honesty and transparency," Jeter said.

This all started when well-known sports analyst Doug Gottlieb said on Twitter that Close never showed Freeman the Braves' final offer.

"Casey Close never told Freddie Freeman about the Braves final offer, that is why Freeman fired him. He found out in Atlanta this weekend. It isn’t that rare to have happen in MLB, but it happened - Close knew Freddie would have taken the ATL deal," Gottlieb tweeted.

Close obviously denied those allegations, calling them a "false narrative."

Freeman, meanwhile, reportedly just recently fired Close and the agency which represented him when he was a free agent during the off-season.

He's currently batting .308 with eight homers and 47 RBIs for the Dodgers this season.