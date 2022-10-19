Derek Jeter Has 3-Word Reaction To Yankees Defeating Guardians

COOPERSTOWN, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Hall of Fame Inductee Derek Jeter speaks during the 2021 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Clark Sports Center on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Mary DeCicco/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALDS by a final score of 5-1.

After falling behind 2-1 in the series, the Yankees won two straight games en route to making the American League Championship Series. No one was happier for the Yankees than Derek Jeter.

The Yankees legend took to Twitter on Tuesday night with a message for his former team. He needed just three words.

"On to Houston!" he said.

While New York has some momentum after a big series win, the Yankees will have their hands full with the Astros.

Houston is a well-rested team and will have its star pitchers ready for Game 1 on Wednesday night. During the regular season, these two teams met seven times, with the Astros winning five.

First pitch of Game 1 is scheduled for 7:37 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on TBS.