Derek Jeter Is Reportedly Being Discussed For Notable Job

COOPERSTOWN, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Hall of Fame Inductee Derek Jeter speaks during the 2021 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Clark Sports Center on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Mary DeCicco/Getty Images

Yankees fans could be seeing a lot more of Derek Jeter if the YES Network has its way.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, YES has discussed going after popular Yankees legends Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly to add to next year's broadcasting lineup.

"You don’t say no to Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly, if there is a place for them in your universe, you find a way to make it work,” YES president of programming and production John Filippelli told The Post. “We haven’t had any in-depth discussion with either. If they are A) available and B) interested, you probably at least have to have a conversation.”

Per Marchand:

Filippelli and Jeter have had some initial, light-hearted contact. In August, Filippelli was on ESPN’s Kay-Rod set for Yankees lead play-by-player Michael Kay’s ESPN 'Sunday Night Baseball' alt-broadcast with Alex Rodriguez. Filippelli, who has known Jeter for more than a quarter century, started to speak about the possibility. Jeter, with a bit of humor, said 'no' immediately. It was not formal, nor serious, though it very likely could be Jeter’s final stance.

While it's seen as a long shot, it's something that's on the radar for the regional sports network.