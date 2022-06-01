Derek Jeter Names The Toughest Pitcher He Faced

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 22: Derek Jeter speaks to the media after being elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 on January 22, 2020 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City. The National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Cooperstown, NY. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

At long last, "The Captain" has made his way to social media. And to celebrate, former Yankees Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter fielded some questions from fans.

One of which was about the toughest pitcher he ever faced.

And while Jeter faced a number of aces across his 20 MLB seasons, there's one man that he could never quite hit: the late, great Roy Halladay.

Toughest pitcher on me was Roy Halladay, couldn't figure him out... The best pitcher I ever faced was Pedro Martinez.

The "Talkin' Baseball" podcast also noted, "[Jeter's] .234 average and .571 career OPS against Halladay were by far his lowest against the 15 pitchers he faced more than 60 times. He had a .740 OPS or better against 11 of those pitchers."

Halladay, a fellow Hall of Famer, tragically passed in 2017 in a piloting accident.

A two-time Cy Young winner and eight-time All-Star, Halladay dominated as a member of the Blue Jays and Phillies; regularly leading his respective league in complete games shutouts.

Armed with a tireless work ethic and heavy sinker, Halladay was one of the greatest pitchers of his generation. And one that gave every batter he faced, Derek Jeter included, pause when stepping into the box.