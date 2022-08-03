Derek Jeter Reacts To The Death Of Legendary Announcer Vin Scully

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 25: Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout against the Baltimore Orioles in his last game ever at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2014 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Late Tuesday night, the Major League Baseball world and sports world in general lost a beloved icon.

Vin Scully, the longtime voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers, passed away at the age of 94. Following his passing, fellow icons from the sport flocked to social media to pay tribute to the legendary broadcaster.

Among them was former New York Yankees star shortstop Derek Jeter. With a poignant message on social media, Jeter remembered the Hall of Fame announcer.

"RIP Vin Scully. You will be missed," Jeter said.

The Dodgers released a statement on the legend's passing as well.

"We have lost an icon," Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement. "Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family. His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever. I know he was looking forward to joining the love of his life, Sandi. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this very difficult time. Vin will be truly missed."

Rest in peace, Vin.