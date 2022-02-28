Derek Jeter Releases Statement On His Shocking Decision

On Monday, Miami Marlins part-owner Derek Jeter announced he’s stepping down from his position with the club. The Yankees Hall of Fame shortstop was the CEO and minority owner dating back to 2017.

Jeter released a statement regarding his decision to officially end his relationship with the team.

“We had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around, and as CEO, I have been proud to put my name and reputation on the line to make our plan a reality,” Jeter’s statement read. “Through hard work, trust and accountability, we transformed every aspect of the franchise, reshaping the workforce, and developing a long-term strategic plan for success.”

But things changed, The Captain explained.

Derek Jeter releases statement on why he’s leaving the #Marlins pic.twitter.com/iLHc7A4T5f — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 28, 2022

“That said, the vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead,” Jeter continued. “Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins.”

Now DJ says it’s time for a new chapter.

“My family and I would like to thank our incredible staff, Marlins fans, Marlins players, and the greater Miami community for welcoming us with open arms and making us feel at home,” the 14-time All-Star concluded. “The organization is stronger today than it was five years ago, and I am thankful and grateful to have been a part of this team.”

Since running the show in Miami, the Marlins saw just one winning record over Derek Jeter’s tenure. And that was in the COVID-shortened 2020 MLB season.

That said, the ballclub is in a bit better place now than it was before the five-time World Series champion’s arrival.