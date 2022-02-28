The Spun

Derek Jeter Releases Statement On His Shocking Decision

Derek Jeter speaks to the media after being elected into the Hall of Fame.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 22: Derek Jeter speaks to the media after being elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 on January 22, 2020 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City. The National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Cooperstown, NY. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

On Monday, Miami Marlins part-owner Derek Jeter announced he’s stepping down from his position with the club. The Yankees Hall of Fame shortstop was the CEO and minority owner dating back to 2017.

Jeter released a statement regarding his decision to officially end his relationship with the team.

“We had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around, and as CEO, I have been proud to put my name and reputation on the line to make our plan a reality,” Jeter’s statement read. “Through hard work, trust and accountability, we transformed every aspect of the franchise, reshaping the workforce, and developing a long-term strategic plan for success.”

But things changed, The Captain explained.

“That said, the vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead,” Jeter continued. “Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins.”

Now DJ says it’s time for a new chapter.

“My family and I would like to thank our incredible staff, Marlins fans, Marlins players, and the greater Miami community for welcoming us with open arms and making us feel at home,” the 14-time All-Star concluded. “The organization is stronger today than it was five years ago, and I am thankful and grateful to have been a part of this team.”

Since running the show in Miami, the Marlins saw just one winning record over Derek Jeter’s tenure. And that was in the COVID-shortened 2020 MLB season.

That said, the ballclub is in a bit better place now than it was before the five-time World Series champion’s arrival.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.