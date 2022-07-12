Derek Jeter Reveals If Legendary Hookup Story Is Actually True

COOPERSTOWN, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Hall of Fame Inductee Derek Jeter speaks during the 2021 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Clark Sports Center on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Mary DeCicco/Getty Images

Nearly a decade ago, a rumor about former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter had the sports world bussing.

The legendary shortstop allegedly handed out gift baskets to his one-night stands. Those rumors originally surfaced in a New York Post story in late 2011.

The article claimed Jeter was "bedding a bevy of beauties in his Trump World Tower bachelor pad — and then coldly sending them home alone with gift baskets of autographed memorabilia."

Jeter has heard the rumors and he's here to set the record straight. In an ESPN profile on the MLB legend, Jeter made it clear the story is false.

“Yeah, I read the article. Yeah, of course,” says Jeter via the Daily Beast. “You know, you see it, and then it’s like, how the f**k did people come up with this? You know, basically, that’s it. And who would believe this s**t? And you believed it!”

Here's more of what he said, via Yahoo Sports:

“I remember being at a Starbucks one time and there’s some random guy behind me and he says, ‘Hey, I just want to let you know that I’m giving out gift baskets because you did.’ And I turned around and said, ‘You’re a f**kin’ idiot!’ and the look on his face… like, did he think I was gonna say, ‘Yeah, good job, man!’”

Jeter double down later.

“It’s a story that became larger than life. People keep regurgitating this story that never happened. Never happened,” he concludes.

So much for the urban legend.