Derek Jeter Reveals When He Was Most "Nervous" During MLB Career

COOPERSTOWN, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Hall of Fame Inductee Derek Jeter speaks during the 2021 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Clark Sports Center on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in Cooperstown, New York. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Mary DeCicco/Getty Images

Legendary New York Yankees shortstop has finally told everyone which game made him the most "nervous" during his career.

In a small twist, it wasn't his first game in the big leagues or even a World Series game.

"I was more nervous for my last game at Yankee Stadium than any other game," Jeter tweeted.

That final game came on Sept. 26, 2014, and it produced a lot of magic.

Jeter came up to bat with one out in the bottom of the ninth while Antoan Richardson was on second base. Jeter swung at the first pitch and lined a single into right field, which brought Richardson home for the win.

Not many players can say that they had a walk-off hit in their final game at home, but Jeter is one of them.

Jeter is widely regarded as one of the best shortstops in MLB history. He played 20 seasons for the Yankees and finished with 260 home runs, 1,311 RBIs, and 3,465 hits off a career .310 batting average.