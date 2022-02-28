Almost five years ago, New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter was named CEO of the Miami Marlins. He initially had aspirations to turn the team into a World Series contender. However, the Marlins have remained a disappointment. Jeter, meanwhile, is stepping down from his position.

The 47-year-old announced on Monday that he’s stepping down as CEO of the Miami Marlins.

“Today I am announcing that the Miami Marlins and I are officially ending our relationship and I will no longer serve as CEO nor as a shareholder in the Club,” Jeter announced in a statement.

“We had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around, and as CEO, I have been proud to put my name and reputation on the line to make our plan a reality. Through hard work, trust and accountability, we transformed every aspect of the franchise, reshaping the workforce, and developing a long-term strategic plan for success.

“That said, the vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead. Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins. My family and I would like to thank our incredible staff, Marlins fans, Marlins players, and the greater Miami community for welcoming us with open arms and making us feel at home.

“The organization is stronger today than it was five years ago, and I am thankful and grateful to have been a part of this team.”

Not only is this an unexpected move; people within the Marlins’ organization are “shocked,” according to MLB insider Jon Heyman.

“Marlins people were told Jeter is out on a conference call this am. All are said to have been in shock,” Heyman tweeted.

Even trusted baseball insider Ken Rosenthal noted the strange timing of the Yankees legend’s announcement.

“The timing of Derek Jeter’s announcement is odd considering not only the perilous state of the labor negotiations, but also the scrutiny the Marlins and other low-revenue clubs are facing for their spending habits,” Rosenthal tweeted.

Derek Jeter still owns four percent of the Miami Dolphins, so he’ll remain involved in some capacity. But his days as Marlins CEO have come to an end.