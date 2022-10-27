Derek Jeter Was Asked If Aaron Judge Should Sign With Yankees

MIAMI, FL - APRIL 13: Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter looks on during batting practice with manager Don Mattingly #8 prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Marlins Park on April 13, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

With Aaron Judge's future with the New York Yankees up in the air, The Captain has now weighed in on his situation. But if fans were hoping for an impassioned plea from Derek Jeter for Judge to stay in the Bronx, they'll be a little disappointed.

In a recent interview, Jeter said that he couldn't say for sure whether Judge should stay with the team. He said that while he's gotten to know Judge better, he doesn't know what he'll do and said he should make the choice that's best for himself and his family.

"As an athlete, this is what you look forward to - getting an opportunity to be a free agent. Most athletes don't even reach free agency. And then when you reach it, you have choices and you make the choice that's best for you and your family. But I'm sure it's difficult for him..." Jeter said.

That's not exactly the statement in support of rejoining the Yankees that New York fans would have preferred, but there aren't many who would dare to call out The Captain.

Aaron Judge stands to become one of the wealthiest athletes in the world with his new contract expected to exceed $330 million or even $360 million.

The difference between that kind of money and what the New York Yankees are believed to be offering is a difference in generational wealth.

It would probably be more surprising at this point if Judge did take the Yankees offer if it's as low as some have said it is.

Judge bet on himself by not signing a contract extension before the 2022 season. 62 home runs later, he's about to cash out in the biggest way imaginable.