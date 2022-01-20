Derek Mason Reportedly Emerging As Candidate For New Job

Former Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason could soon be leaving the SEC.

Mason is currently the defensive coordinator at Auburn under head coach Bryan Harsin. A new report suggests the former SEC head coach could soon be leaving for the Big 12.

According to trusted college football insider Bruce Feldman, Mason has emerged as a top candidate for the defensive coordinator position at Oklahoma State.

Mike Gundy lost former defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to Ohio State at the end of the season. The Cowboys have been searching for a new coordinator ever since. It sounds like Mason could wind up being the pick.

“SOURCES: Auburn DC Derek Mason has emerged as a strong candidate for the Oklahoma State defensive coordinator vacancy. The Tigers ranked No. 4 in the SEC this year in fewest yards per play allowed,” Feldman said on Twitter. SOURCES: Auburn DC Derek Mason has emerged as a strong candidate for the Oklahoma State defensive coordinator vacancy. The Tigers ranked No. 4 in the SEC this year in fewest yards per play allowed. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 20, 2022