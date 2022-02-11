Derrick Henry Has Message For Fans About QB Ryan Tannehill

Following Tennessee’s divisional round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Ryan Tannehill took a good deal of criticism from onlookers who felt as though he should have carried the No. 1-seeded Titans on a deep postseason run. In the 19-16 upset loss, the veteran quarterback threw for 220 yards, one touchdown and a whopping three interceptions.

While this certainly wasn’t Tannehill’s best performance, superstar running back Derrick Henry still came to his quarterback’s defense in a recent interview.

“At this point, people are looking to find a scapegoat and want to blame someone,” Henry said, per the team’s website. “We know what comes with the territory when you have high expectations, and you don’t meet that expectation. But that’s just what it is. Ryan has been in this league for a long time and he is a great player. We all take on the criticism — I take it on. It is a team sport, and not just one player.

“You just have to accept it for what it is, and you can’t let it get you down, and cause you to beat yourself up. You have to let it motivate you, and make you come back better. He has to know he has his teammates behind [him], and everybody else in the organization as well.”

Despite Tannehill’s postseason struggles, it doesn’t appear the Titans are on the hunt for a replacement at the quarterback position. A fully-healthy Henry and some improved depth at wide receiver would certainly go a long way in supporting the veteran signal caller next season.