Derrick Henry Makes Clear Statement About Health Of His Foot

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Running back Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans looks back after scoring the game winning touchdown in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has looked superb since returning for his season-ending injury last year. But there have been reports that he's dealing with a foot injury - which Henry chose to address today.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Henry made it clear that he isn't having any issues with his foot. He pledged to play on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"There's nothing wrong. I'll be out there (on) Sunday, playing. Everything's fine," he said.

If Henry's been dealing with any injuries at all he's done a masterful job of hiding it. He is averaging 108 rushing yards per game and is coming off his first 200-yard rushing game since Week 17 of the 2020 season - the sixth of his career.

Right now, Derrick Henry is on pace to reclaim the mantle of the NFL's leading rusher. With the number of carries the Titans are giving him to pursue that goal, he might wind up winning it with ease.

But the same thing was said at around this time last year before he suffered a season-ending injury.

Whether he's currently injured or not, Henry's ability to claim his third rushing title will be contingent on his health.

The Titans play the Chiefs on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. and will air on NBC.