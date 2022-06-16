Derrick Henry Motivated Again: NFL World Reacts

Superstar running back Derrick Henry was well on his way to claiming the NFL rushing title for the third straight season in 2021. Unfortunately, his dominant campaign was cut short by a regular-season-ending foot injury in Week 8.

Henry was able to return to the field for the Titans' Wild Card matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, but his presence wasn't enough to push his team to victory.

Heading into the 2022 season, Henry is motivated to get things back on track.

"I get motivated by anything," he said, per the NFL. "The doubters, whatever they want to be, I'm definitely motivated and ready to go."

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this message from Henry.

"Hope he has another record breaking year and we make him a Titan for life," one fan wrote.

"#1 pick this year in fantasy," another added.

Henry led the NFL in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in 2019 and 2020. In 2020 he was named Offensive Player of the Year after he logged a whopping 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was well on his way to repeating that performance in 2021 with 937 yards and 10 touchdowns through eight games.

Henry and the Titans will kickoff their 2022 season with a Week 1 matchup against the New York Giants on September 11.