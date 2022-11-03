Derrick Henry Not Spotted At Practice Again Today

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 18: Head Coach Mike Vrabel talks on the sidelines with Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans during a game against the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Bills 34-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Derrick Henry has been a bit banged up this week.

The Tennessee Titans All-Pro running back is dealing with a foot injury and it made him only "limited" in practice on Wednesday.

Henry was then not seen at practice on Thursday, which is a sign that he may be listed as "DNP" (did not participate) when the injury report comes out.

Even though Henry hasn't practiced much this week, he's still insisting that he's fine and that he'll play on Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“My foot is fine. There’s nothing wrong,” Henry said, (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “I’ll be out there on Sunday playing. so, my foot is fine. There’s nothing to panic about."

The Titans will need him if they want to take down one of the best teams in the AFC. Henry is coming off his best performance of the season against the Houston Texans last Sunday when he rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns off 32 carries.

Hopefully, Henry will be able to return to practice on Friday to get some work in.