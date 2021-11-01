NFL World Reacts To Crushing Derrick Henry News

The Tennessee Titans reportedly suffered a major injury blow during Sunday’s win over the Indianapolis Colts.

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Titans running back Derrick Henry suffered what is believed to be a season-ending injury in the overtime win over the divisional rival Colts.

Henry suffered a foot injury that could sideline him for the remainder of the season.

“Derrick Henry suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury during Sunday’s 34-31 win over Indianapolis, sources reported ESPN. Henry is undergoing an MRI today to determine the full extent of the damage,” Schefter reported.

Titans’ RB Derrick Henry suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury during Sunday’s 34-31 win over Indianapolis, sources reported ESPN. Henry is undergoing an MRI today to determine the full extent of the damage. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2021

This is obviously crushing news for the Titans. Henry is arguably the best offensive player in football right now.

“Brutal but with his usage over the years felt inevitable at some point. Was hoping he was indestructible,” Ross Tucker tweeted.

“If this is a season-ending injury for Derrick Henry, it will be a season-altering one for the Titans. I think Henry has the same value to Tennessee as franchise QBs such as Mahomes and Rodgers have on their teams. It all starts with Henry and goes through him,” Neil Reynolds added.

“Derrick Henry is a Terminator. How can he be hurt? I won’t believe it,” Peter Bukowski added.

Hopefully the injury isn’t as severe as believed and we’ll see Henry back on the field later this season.

Derrick Henry’s foot injury Sunday is considered “potentially season-ending,” per @AdamSchefter The superstar RB has an MRI today pic.twitter.com/t3xJS1lS3p — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 1, 2021

Henry, 27, has rushed for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season. He had 64 yards on 28 attempts in the win over the Titans on Sunday.