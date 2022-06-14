Derrick Henry Reacts To The Titans Drafting A Running Back

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Running back Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans looks back after scoring the game winning touchdown in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Earlier this offseason, the Tennessee Titans decided to add to their running back room with a fourth-round selection in the 2022 NFL draft.

The team selected former Michigan star running back Hassan Haskins. Fresh off of helping lead the Wolverines to a College Football Playoff appearance, that made Haskins a direct threat to Derrick Henry.

However, it's safe to say the latter isn't worried about his job status. While Ryan Tannehill suggested he wasn't thrilled when the team drafted quarterback Malik Willis, there was no bad blood coming from Henry.

On Tuesday afternoon he was asked about the team drafting a running back - and his potential replacement at some point. "I was excited when we got him, Hassan's a beast," Henry said via Titans reporter Emily Proud.

He went on to say that he watched Haskins in person one time and thought he was huge.

If Henry thinks Haskins - listed at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds - is huge, what does he think of himself?