Derrick Henry Reportedly Makes Decision On Mandatory Minicamp

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 18: Head Coach Mike Vrabel talks on the sidelines with Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans during a game against the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Bills 34-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

According to a report, Derrick Henry is in the Titans' building and plans to attend mandatory minicamp.

There had been speculation Henry might holdout, but that clearly isn't the case.

It sounds like the league's best running back plans to attend and take part with his teammates at minicamp.

"According to a source, #Titans RB Derrick Henry is in the building at Saint Thomas Sports Park as they get set to start mandatory minicamp tomorrow. Good news for Tennessee," said Turron Davenport.

It was reported earlier this off-season that the Titans are considering an extension for Henry.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has the latest: