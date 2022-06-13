Derrick Henry Reporting For Minicamp: NFL World Reacts

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 15: Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans runs the ball during a game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Texans defeated the Titans 24-21. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

With Titans mandatory minicamp set to get underway Tuesday, Derrick Henry is reportedly back with the team, per ESPN's Turron Davenport.

"According to a source, Titans RB Derrick Henry is in the building at Saint Thomas Sports Park as they get set to start mandatory minicamp tomorrow," the NFL Nation reporter tweeted. "Good news for Tennessee."

The NFL world reacted to King Henry's return on Monday.

"THE KING IS HERE!" Music City Miracles commented in all-caps.

"Sources close to me say he hasn’t made a comment about mentoring Hassan Haskins yet," joked a Tennessee fan.

"This probably shouldn’t be news," said Gentry Estes. "But it is."

"Great news," another Titans fan replied.

"Wow, the double secret hold out is over already?!!"

All good in Tennessee.