Derrick Henry Reveals His Pick For NFL's Best Running Back

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 18: Head Coach Mike Vrabel talks on the sidelines with Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans during a game against the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Bills 34-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Derrick Henry is widely regarded as one of, if not the best running back in the NFL.

He's an absolute bulldozer with the ball in his hands and can make defenders look foolish in the blink of an eye. That said, he didn't pick himself when he was asked who the best running back in the league was.

"That's Nick Chubb," Henry said.

This is a pretty respectable answer, especially since Chubb has been very productive since he came into the NFL.

Chubb has rushed for 900+ yards in each of the last four seasons. He's also rushed for 1,000+ yards in his last three and looks poised to make it four in a row this year.

He's already rushed for 841 yards and 10 touchdowns off 149 carries in just eight games.

If he can keep that level of production up, it won't be just Henry that says he's the best all-purpose back in the league.