Derrick Henry Reveals Why He Went To The Injury Tent Sunday

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 18: Head Coach Mike Vrabel talks on the sidelines with Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans during a game against the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Bills 34-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Tennessee Titans fans got concerned when star running back Derrick Henry went to the tent during Sunday's 17-10 win over the Denver Broncos.

Their fears were put to rest when Henry quickly returned to the game. He then confirmed during his press conference that he had to go to the bathroom.

Hey, when you gotta go, you gotta go. '

Henry finished the game with 19 carries for 53 yards as he helped the Titans stay in first place in the AFC South. That performance came just one week after he rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns off 17 carries.

He'll be good to go for practice starting on Monday as the Titans have a short week this week. They're set to host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by Amazon Prime Video.