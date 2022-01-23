Derrick Henry Says There’s 1 Play He Will Never Forget

Derrick Henry fought his way back from November foot surgery just to be in a moment like this. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out in the Titans running back’s favor.

In one of the game’s biggest moments, Henry was stuffed on a fourth-and-one in Bengals territory. Leading to a turnover on downs and allowing Cincinnati to stay in the game.

Instead of running Derrick Henry on 3rd down, they run Tannehill and then when all the world knows what’s coming on 4th down, they get stuffed. For why. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 23, 2022

“It’s always disappointing when you come up short in anything,” Henry told reporters after the game. Admitting, “That play will definitely play in the back of [my] mind every day until we play again.”

Derrick Henry looked pretty good in his long-awaited return to the field on Saturday. The King rushed for 62 yards on 20 carries and found the endzone in the second quarter. He ended up playing 30 snaps, roughly half of Tennessee’s plays in the 19-16 loss.

“I felt good and tried to do the best I could to contribute,” Henry said. “I wanted to do my part to help us win.”

The Titans rushing attack just wasn’t enough to overcome three costly Ryan Tannehill interceptions. One of which came in the redzone, when Bengals nickelback Mike Hilton made an outstanding play on the ball.

It’s a difficult end to a pretty magical season in the Music City.