Derrick Henry Says There’s 1 Play He Will Never Forget

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 20: Running back Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans caries the football against the defense of the Detroit Lions during the first quarter of the game at Nissan Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Derrick Henry fought his way back from November foot surgery just to be in a moment like this. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out in the Titans running back’s favor.

In one of the game’s biggest moments, Henry was stuffed on a fourth-and-one in Bengals territory. Leading to a turnover on downs and allowing Cincinnati to stay in the game.

“It’s always disappointing when you come up short in anything,” Henry told reporters after the game. Admitting, “That play will definitely play in the back of [my] mind every day until we play again.”

Derrick Henry looked pretty good in his long-awaited return to the field on Saturday. The King rushed for 62 yards on 20 carries and found the endzone in the second quarter. He ended up playing 30 snaps, roughly half of Tennessee’s plays in the 19-16 loss.

“I felt good and tried to do the best I could to contribute,” Henry said. “I wanted to do my part to help us win.”

The Titans rushing attack just wasn’t enough to overcome three costly Ryan Tannehill interceptions. One of which came in the redzone, when Bengals nickelback Mike Hilton made an outstanding play on the ball.

It’s a difficult end to a pretty magical season in the Music City.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.