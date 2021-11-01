There’s 1 Running Back Getting Suggested Most For The Titans

The Spun

Tennessee Titans helmet sits on the field.NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 16: A helmet rests on the ground at the Tennessee Titans rookie camp on May 16, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans appear to be in need of a new running back.

According to multiple reports, the AFC South franchise has lost running back Derrick Henry to a significant foot injury. Henry, an MVP candidate at the running back position, is reportedly facing a surgery that could potentially sideline him for the entire year.

It’s a crushing blow to the Titans, who have gone as Henry goes for the past couple of seasons.

Henry is reportedly undergoing an MRI on Monday, which will determine the full damage to his foot.

With Henry potentially sidelined for the season, NFL fans are taking to social media to suggest replacements.

One name is popping up the most: Todd Gurley.

Gurley, 27, is currently a free agent. He’s been linked to a couple of different teams over the last couple of months, including the Baltimore Ravens, but he’s remained unsigned.

Perhaps the former Georgia Bulldogs star will land in Nashville, though.

The Titans really don’t have much experienced depth behind Henry at the running back position. Many expect them to bring someone else in at the position.

The Titans improved to 6-2 on the season with Sunday’s overtime win over the Colts. Tennessee is set to play at Los Angeles on Sunday.

