There’s 1 Running Back Getting Suggested Most For The Titans

The Tennessee Titans appear to be in need of a new running back.

According to multiple reports, the AFC South franchise has lost running back Derrick Henry to a significant foot injury. Henry, an MVP candidate at the running back position, is reportedly facing a surgery that could potentially sideline him for the entire year.

It’s a crushing blow to the Titans, who have gone as Henry goes for the past couple of seasons.

Henry is reportedly undergoing an MRI on Monday, which will determine the full damage to his foot.

Titans’ RB Derrick Henry suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury during Sunday’s 34-31 win over Indianapolis, sources reported ESPN. Henry is undergoing an MRI today to determine the full extent of the damage. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2021

With Henry potentially sidelined for the season, NFL fans are taking to social media to suggest replacements.

One name is popping up the most: Todd Gurley.

Gurley, 27, is currently a free agent. He’s been linked to a couple of different teams over the last couple of months, including the Baltimore Ravens, but he’s remained unsigned.

Perhaps the former Georgia Bulldogs star will land in Nashville, though.

Todd Gurley come put this two tone blue on — Diddy Simpson (@Diddy_247) November 1, 2021

If Todd Gurley’s knees check out, I’m taking a chance on a 27 year old Todd Gurley if I’m the #Titans. — Shaun Calderon (@ShaunMichaels31) November 1, 2021

Titans would be a spot I would wonder if Todd Gurley would consider … — B Sweens (@SouthPawSweens) November 1, 2021

The Titans really don’t have much experienced depth behind Henry at the running back position. Many expect them to bring someone else in at the position.

A look at the Titans' running back depth chart behind Derrick Henry: Jeremy McNichols: 56 career carries

Dontrell Hilliard (practice squad): 22 career carries

Mekhi Sargent (practice squad): 2 career carries — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 1, 2021

The Titans improved to 6-2 on the season with Sunday’s overtime win over the Colts. Tennessee is set to play at Los Angeles on Sunday.