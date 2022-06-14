Derrick Henry Was Asked Today If He Wants A New Contract

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 18: Head Coach Mike Vrabel talks on the sidelines with Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans during a game against the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Bills 34-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Derrick Henry has made it clear he wants to keep playing for the Tennessee Titans.

Henry is on contract with the Titans for the next two seasons. He'll earn $12 million this season and $12.5 million in 2023.

Both Henry and the Titans appear to be on the same page about a potential extension.

On Tuesday, the Titans running back expressed his desire to get a contract extension with Tennessee.

“It’s always good to get a promotion at your job. . . . I’m just trying to work through that. I’m currently still under contract. If that’s what the future holds, that’d be great,” Henry said, via Teresa Walker of Associated Press.

Henry is obviously integral to what the Titans do on offense. They're a run-first organization, especially considering the limitations Ryan Tannehill presents.

As long as Henry stays healthy, Tennessee will be a threat out of the AFC.